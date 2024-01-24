KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 ― In the realm of international relations, Malaysia has witnessed a noteworthy period of royal diplomacy under the steadfast reign of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Since assuming office on January 31, 2019, His Majesty has played a pivotal role in elevating Malaysia's global presence.

Despite the constitutional limitations on the monarchy's involvement in foreign affairs in Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah's strong connections with royal families worldwide and his diplomatic visits have played a crucial role in augmenting Malaysia's diplomatic ties with the respective countries.

According to Istana Negara, Al-Sultan Abdullah made 24 diplomatic visits abroad during the five years he held the country's highest office, including to Saudi Arabia, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Jordan, Monaco, Qatar, Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK).

Al-Sultan Abdullah is of the view that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could assume an enhanced role in representing the country on the global stage.

"They should also consider allowing Yang di-Pertuan Agong to represent the nation at the international level occasionally.

"I say this because it could help elevate the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s stature at the international stage, to be more respected," said Al-Sultan Abdullah in an interview with the media in conjunction with the conclusion of his reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 30.

His Majesty highlighted specific areas where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could play a role, particularly in discussions related to climate change and humanitarian issues.

Matters of administration, such as those about the economy and security, could continue to be represented by the Prime Minister or cabinet ministers. This perspective underscores his belief in the potential for the monarch to actively contribute to diplomatic engagements on crucial global issues.

"It will portray a good (image) for the nation, other than just representing the nation for ceremonial events like funerals and coronations. These are very formal events. I think a group of Rulers that we have today are quite educated, very educated," said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah's tenure as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has been marked by seven state and special visits to the UAE, underlining his commitment to international engagement. Notably, he paid his respects to the late former UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on May 13, 2022.

The active participation of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Dubai from November 30 to December 4, 2023, further reflects their dedication to addressing global challenges.

This level of engagement highlights Al-Sultan Abdullah's commitment to representing Malaysia on the international stage, showcasing the country's influence in global affairs. Despite his active involvement on the international platform, Al-Sultan Abdullah has maintained a strong connection with the sentiments of Malaysians, adopting a people-centric approach and fostering a close bond with the rakyat (citizens).

In summary, Al-Sultan Abdullah has played a significant role in elevating Malaysia's international presence and diplomacy during his term as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, all while fulfilling his constitutional duties. His successor in this esteemed role will be Johor’s Almarhum Sultan Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

Even though as a constitutional monarch Al-Sultan Abdullah’s role in diplomacy is limited, particularly on global issues, renowned scholar Professor Datuk Seri Syed Arabi Idid noted that His Majesty has played an active role on the international stage.

"No doubt, His Majesty couldn't play a bigger role beyond his constitutional duty. He cannot say many things, apart from bridging or rather making friends with other monarchs, and he has done that," he said.

The academician with the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) pointed out Al-Sultan Abdullah's close ties with the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which was evident through his multiple visits to the UAE.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s role as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ends on January 30 and Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar will take over on January 31 for five years. ― Bernama