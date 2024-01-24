PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in his last and 160th pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim thanked the government of the day.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the King also expressed his gratitude for the four former prime ministers from various political parties and their Cabinets that he saw during his reign.

“The King thanked the current prime minister, former prime ministers, ministers and the former deputy ministers during his tenure in Istana Negara.

“He also gave the Cabinet a reminder for us to always serve the country and not think about position and personal property,” Fahmi said.

Advertisement

During his reign, Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a symbol of unity and hope during political crises and when the country was plagued with Covid-19.

Known to be humble and easy to approach, the King is loved by many regardless of political background, race, and religion.

The King’s tenure will end on January 30 after he ascended to the throne on January 31, 2019, five years ago.

Advertisement

He will then return home to Pahang as the Sultan of Pahang.

The Sultan of Johor will ascend to the throne on January 31 this year in line with Malaysia’s rotational monarchy system.



