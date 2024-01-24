PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — The CelcomDigi merger may cause connection problems for users as the towers belonging to the two former companies are being consolidated, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

He was responding to widespread complaints regarding CelcomDigi’s coverage.

This year, 40 per cent of the telecommunication towers will be consolidated, he told reporters during a press conference.

“30 per cent of the 24,000 CelcomDigi towers have been merged, this year they aim to consolidate 40 per cent of the towers, and next year 30 per cent.”

“So we expect technical issues like that to occur,” he said.

However, Fahmi assured the public that he would bring the matter up to CelcomDigi in his next meeting with the telco operators.

“I will immediately send this information to CelcomDigi for them to settle it,” the communications minister said.

Celcom and Digi merged into one as CelcomDigi in December 2022 becoming the largest telecommunications company in Malaysia.



