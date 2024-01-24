PUTRAJAYA, Jan 24 — The Cabinet has decided to set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to study matters related to the sovereignty of three islets located between Johor and Singapore.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the RCI will look into Batu Puteh, Batuan Tengah, and Tubir Selatan.

“The RCI will be established in line with the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1950 (Act 119) where the suggested members of the RCI will be brought before the King,” he said in a brief statement this afternoon.

He added that the members will consist of experts with vast experience in the judicial and legislative systems as well as public administration to avoid conflict with parties related to the matter.

In 2008, the International Court of Justice ruled that Batu Puteh belongs to Singapore, Batuan Tengah belongs to Malaysia, but the sovereignty of Tubir Selatan remains unclear.