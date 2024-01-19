PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — The Education Ministry will issue new guidelines for national schools that will see uniforms being required just twice a week, Minister Fadhlina Sidek said today.

She said this was decided following discussions with parent-teacher groups and other stakeholders.

“In the five days of a school week, two days of wearing uniform, two days of sports attire, and one day of extra-curricular attire.

“This is based on our engagement sessions with all parties. There are parents, there are industry players, there are teachers, and there are communities. I think their views are very significant for us to make decisions,” she told reporters after attending the education minister’s 2024 mandate ceremony, here.

Fadhlina, who announced the decision in her speech earlier, said a circular with additional details will be issued soon.

On January 11, Fadhlina said her ministry was still gathering feedback and views on the matter.

On May 3 last year, the ministry began allowing students and teachers in all its educational institutions to wear sports attire due to the hot weather and avoid any health complications.

