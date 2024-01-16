PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — Human Resources Minister Steven Sim today said that the 751 foreign workers who were duped over non-existent jobs in Pengerang, Johor have filed a RM2.21 million claim.

In a joint press conference with Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at Kompleks Setia Perdana, today, he further shared that the claim was made under Section 69 of Employment Act.

“The labour case claim summons has been delivered to the company directors and the case will be mentioned on February 5.

“We would normally call them to the labour court office. However, this case would be heard at Pengerang, considering their ability to come to Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Sim, who is also the Bukit Mertajam MP, said that the Johor Labour Department has opened 13 investigations over the five employers under the non-compliance of the Act 446 of Employee Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Amenities.

He further addressed that the probes would be reviewed by the deputy public prosecutor by tomorrow and actions would be taken.

In December last year, 171 Bangladeshi workers were apprehended by the police after allegedly overstaying in Pengerang.

The arrest were made when the workers were about to lodge police reports against their employers.