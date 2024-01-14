KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has refuted a news article that inaccurately reported the transfer of 10 pathologist medical officers from Sultanah Aminah Hospital Johor Bahru (HSAJB) in connection to a case of falsified urine test results.

In a statement, MOH clarified that HSAJB addressed the situation in a media release last Thursday (Jan 11), emphasising that the reported transfer of the medical personnel, as indicated by The Star newspaper, did not take place.

“The analysis of urine samples falls within the responsibilities of medical laboratory technologists (MLT) and does not involve pathologist medical officers. Those implicated in the falsification of urine test results are currently under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC),” read the statement.

The MOH has urged all parties to abstain from engaging in speculative discussions about the case, adding that HSAJB has remained cooperative with the MACC throughout the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad in a statement on X expressed his hope that The Star would exercise greater diligence in its news reporting, particularly concerning the MOH.

He said this is to prevent public suspicions regarding the services provided by the ministry. — Bernama

Advertisement