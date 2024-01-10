KOTA TINGGI, Jan 10 — Two teenage boys drowned in floodwaters in Kampung Perpat, Tanjung Sedili, here today while apparently trying to catch fish.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the two, aged 15 and 19, were believed to be net fishing near a ditch.

The area was then submerged in about one-metre-deep waters.

“The incident happened at about 12.35pm and their bodies were recovered by a team of rescuers with the help of villagers,” he told Bernama when contacted here.

He said the bodies had been sent to Hospital Kota Tinggi for a post-mortem.

Hussin advised people to avoid outdoor water-based recreational activities during the current flood season.

Six districts in Johor have been hit by floods and Kota Tinggi is the worst affected with 4,471 evacuees at 26 relief centres this afternoon. — Bernama

