SUBANG, Jan 9 ― The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) is set to hold a press conference within the next week or two to address the highly debated issue of water tariff adjustments that has been circulating on social media recently.

Its chairman Charles Anthony Santiago said that invitations for the press conference would be sent out soon.

“The water tariff issue is currently a hot topic, and a press conference will be held soon. So, just wait and see,” he told reporters after a sewer pipe rehabilitation project site visit at Jalan SS15/4 and Jalan SS15/8 here today.

Santiago was commenting on the impending water tariff adjustments set to commence this year. This follows applications from several states, including Penang, seeking increases for domestic users.

Advertisement

According to SPAN, the water tariff for several states, such as Pahang and Perlis, were last revised in 1983 (39 years ago) and 1996 (26 years ago), respectively.

SPAN is a technical and economic regulatory body for the water supply and sewerage services in Peninsular Malaysia and the Federal Territories of Putrajaya and Labuan.

Regarding the sewer pipe rehabilitation project on Jalan SS15/4 and Jalan SS15/8, SPAN said that it has secured an allocation of RM2.74 million from the Sewerage Capital Contribution Fund (KWSMP) to enhance and replace the sewer pipes along the road.

Advertisement

This includes replacing and upgrading the existing 150 millilitres (mm) sewerage pipes to 225 mm and replacing 12 existing sewerage pipes.

He explained that the problem was caused by clogged and blocked sewer pipes and damage to the existing public sewer pipes, which are over 30 years old. ― Bernama



