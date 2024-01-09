KOTA TINGGI, Jan 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi described the “Dubai Move” as a failure today as the federal government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has the support of 150 MPs.

The Umno president also took some political party leaders to task, stating that they should be thinking about ways to bring prosperity to the people.

“I think that it (Dubai Move) will not happen as we have 150 MPs supporting the unity government. I think those who have such grand dreams of being prime minister or want their party to boost someone to the prime ministership shouldn’t waste people’s time.

“Malaysians are sick of this and have learned from the past three people who became prime minister,” he told reporters after visiting flood evacuees at the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Kota Jaya here today, adding that attention should be given to encouraging more investments, generating economic growth to create more jobs and reduce unemployment and inflation.

“There is a positive change in foreign investor confidence, I want to see politicians who are supposedly loyal to the country, and must champion the prime minister’s efforts.

“Don’t affect that confidence by claiming the government is shaky or going to change. I think the people are sick of this. If you want to talk about toppling the government, wait till the general election,” he said in response to questions about a political leader claiming that their coalition had obtained enough statutory declarations to topple the government. — Bernama

