KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) will be a guide to all departments and agencies under the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) to strengthen governance and identify the risk of corruption and misuse of power.

Its Minister, Steven Sim Chee Keong said the initiative is now used at the Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) and the move is implemented with the cooperation of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

“The implementation of ABMS is a proactive measure to ensure PTPK staff abide by the work ethics and show a high level of commitment to eradicate corruption in the civil service.

Advertisement

“The objective is also in line with the framework of Malaysia Madani, which prioritises integrity and efficiency in public administration,” he said in a statement today.

He said the development of the ABMS was spurred by the excellent performance of the PTPK, which recorded a moderate level of risk through the risk re-rating by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for 2023.

In addition, he said the PTPK, as the main financier of national skills training, remains committed to enhancing the country’s human capital development agenda, especially in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), by providing funding to encourage the community to pursue skills.

Advertisement

He said that the PTPK is constantly aware of and highly committed to ensuring Malaysians enjoy the best services and be a catalyst for change in the 12th Malaysia Plan to improve the TVET ecosystem to develop existing talent. — Bernama