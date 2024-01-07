KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — A female student from a secondary school in the federal capital experienced harrowing moments when she was abducted and confined for nearly five hours before being released in an incident in Kepong last Friday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said the incident occurred at 7am when the victim, who was in front of her school, was approached by an unidentified man and woman who forcibly pulled her into a white Toyota car.

“The victim was then taken to a homestay and safely released without any injuries at noon on the same day.

“Further investigation revealed that the student recognised one of the suspects as her ex-boyfriend. The motive behind the act was the suspect’s dissatisfaction after the student ended their relationship,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the incident was reported by the student’s teacher to her 42-year-old mother, who subsequently filed a police report.

Acting on the report, police then arrested three individuals, including a woman, aged between 19 and 22, at 11.30pm on the same day around Kepong. They also seized a Toyota car and a Yamaha motorcycle.

Noor Ariffin said all the suspects have been remanded for four days until Tuesday for investigation under Section 365 of the Penal Code for abduction.

He urged those who witnessed or have information about the incident to contact investigating officer Yap Ching Chua at 019-9969649 or the Gombak District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-61262222. — Bernama