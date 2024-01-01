KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — The number of flood evacuees in three states continued to drop to 1,122 people housed in 13 temporary relief centres as of noon, compared with 1,483 people in 15 PPS reported this morning.

Based on the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, the number of evacuees in Kelantan has dropped further to 1,034 people, accommodated in nine relief centres, compared with 1,395 people in 11 relief centres reported earlier.

It said that relief centres in Kelantan include six in Tumpat which house 744 people, two in Pasir Mas (274) and one in Kuala Krai (16).

In Pahang, the number of those evacuated remained unchanged at 34, who took shelter in two relief centres in Maran, while 87 victims of the landslide incident in Cameron Highlands were still accommodated in a relief centre.

The number of evacuees in Johor remained unchanged at 54 people, who are still accommodated in two relief centres in Segamat as of noon today.

Meanwhile, a survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that three rivers are at dangerous levels.

They are Sungai Pulai in Johor Bahru, Johor which recorded a reading of 4.76 metres (m) on an upward trend; Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas, Kelantan (9.33m on a downward trend) and Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis (23.74m also on a downward trend).

The report also said that 27 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents.

Among the affected roads are Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kluang, Johor; Jalan Sungai Sok-Chucuh Puteri, Kuala Krai in Kelantan; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik, Hulu Perak in Perak and Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Bentong (Jalan Lama Bentong) in Pahang. — Bernama