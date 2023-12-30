KUCHING, Dec 30 ― The name of Malaysia’s tallest flagpole will be announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg during the 2024 New Year’s Eve Celebration, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Elaborating further on the flagpole, which is also the tallest in Southeast Asia, he said the monument is part of a new square project.

“In my opinion, let the Sarawak premier announce the name of the flagpole and square later. But from the rehearsal, we roughly know what it is.

“The flagpole is not just a flagpole — it is one whole complex. It will become another iconic monument in the city of Kuching, especially for both local and international tourists to come and take pictures,” he said when met by reporters during the 2024 New Year’s Eve Celebration rehearsal here on Friday night.

On another note, he shared that preparations for the celebration were going smoothly.

“My hope for the residents of Kuching, Samarahan, Bau, Lundu and Sematan is for everyone to come together at Waterfront Kuching to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Let us also pray the weather for that night will be good,” he said.

Several local artistes are slated to perform during the celebration, including Datuk Amy Search, Datuk Zainal Abidin, Hael Husaini, Floor 88 and DeFam.

Among other interesting events for the night is a boat parade and the unveiling of the new flagpole by the premier. ― Borneo Post