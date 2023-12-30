Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― The Immigration Department detained 567 foreign nationals for various immigration offences in an operation at an apartment in Abdullah Hukum, Bangsar, here early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Syamsul Badrin Mohshin said the three-hour operation, which began at 1.15am was carried out after a week of intelligence gathering in response to complaints from residents about the influx of foreigners in the area.

“During the operation, 1,000 foreigners were screened and 252 Bangladeshis, 163 Nepalese, 75 Myanmar nationals, 72 Indonesians, four Filipinos and one Indian national were detained for various immigration offences including not having valid travel documents.

“All the foreigners aged between four months and 55 years have been taken to the immigration detention depot in Bukit Jalil for further investigation,” he told reporters after the operation.

Syamsul Badrin said a preliminary investigation found that the foreigners live in homes where eight to ten individuals share a unit, with monthly rentals starting at RM1,000. ― Bernama

