KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) Special Task Force Committee has achieved its 100 per cent target in 2023 and met all the key objectives set out this year.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan said the success also marks the full utilisation of the funds for the first time since its inception in a transparent, accountable and fruitful manner.

“Mitra Special Task Force Committee in 2023 had laid out a good and strong framework to handle the agency moving forward for anyone who takes over.

“The upliftment and betterment of the B40 Indian community in this country is paramount and Mitra must continue its efforts to empower such initiatives through proper education and high paying job opportunities to create a community of the future,” he said in a statement today.

According to Mitra report card infographics, the agency had organised 201 programmes throughout 2023 involving RM19,029,325.01 spent for economic and career programmes, RM5,865,615.64 for social programmes and RM4,062,145.36 for human capital (Modal Insan) programmes.

Ramanan also said Mitra has successfully cleaned up its image and moved away from past accusations of mismanagement of funds following an official rating of ‘low risk’ from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the year 2023.

“Mitra was officially notified of the status through a letter signed by MACC’s Agency Integrity Management Division (BPIA) director, Datuk Nor Azmi Karim on November 22.

“I would like to thank the MACC for their close cooperation and full support of Mitra all this time. The status for this year will certainly have a positive impact on this agency,” he said.

Ramanan said ensuing his appointment as the chairman of the Mitra Special Committee, cleaning Mitra image and delivering high impact programmes for the betterment of the community successfully was the team’s main mission and focus.

“That was why I was determined to strengthen Mitra’s delivery system, especially in aspects of integrity and transparency,” he said.

The Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament also expressed hope that whoever is appointed to lead the agency, understands the responsibilities towards the Indian community and its empowerment while also expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the trust and confidence given to him and the members of the Task Force Committee.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has mentioned that all funds moving forward should directly be channelled to final recipients and not through third party NGO fundings to prevent abuse and misuse of funds.

“We feel assured of the agencies direction as the Prime Minister has said that he will personally monitor how Mitra funds will be handled,” he said.

Yesterday, Anwar said Mitra will be placed back under the Ministry of National Unity, moved from the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

However, the Prime Minister assured that he would continue to monitor the special unit responsible for addressing the socio-economic development issues of the Indian community in the country.

The Socioeconomic Development of the Indian Community Unit (Sedic) was renamed Mitra in 2018 and was initially placed under the Ministry of National Unity but was transferred to the JPM in September 2022. — Bernama