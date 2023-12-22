SIBU, Dec 22 — A total of 83 pieces of human skeletal remains were found at the drain at Jalan Bukit Assek yesterday morning.

Among the remains were the bones of the feet, hands, head, and torso.

A police team, together with local council workers and a forensic team from Sibu Hospital had earlier flushed out the water at the drain at about 10am.

After the water was drained, the team started to look for all the items at the drain.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, who was at the scene to monitor the work, expressed gratitude to the police and local council workers for working hard to recover the 83 skeletal remains.

“They worked non-stop from 8am to 4pm and discovered 83 skeletal remains of a human being,” he added.

Chieng expressed concern over the case, hoping the police would solve it soonest.

On Tuesday, the local council workers stumbled upon a skull believed to be that of a human adult while cleaning the drain.

The discovery was made after neighbours filed a complaint against a woman, alleged to have been hoarding recycling items.

The woman asked the local council workers to clean the drain in front of her house when they met. And that is when they came across the skull while cleaning the drain.

Sibu police chief, ACP Zulkipli Suhaili had confirmed the case and said the skull had been taken to Sibu Hospital Mortuary for further analysis.

He also classified the case as sudden death. — Borneo Post Online