PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — MRT Corp will begin its land acquisition process in stages from next year for the Mass Rapid Transit Line 3 (MRT3) Circle Line project, which will take two years to be finalised, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking at a media conference after the Lease Agreement signing ceremony between MRT Corp and the Federal Lands Commissioner (PTP) here today, Loke said that to minimise the cost of land acquisition for the government, MRT Corp will actively cooperate with property developers to integrate the MRT3 stations.

“I would like to state here that the government has approved the allocation for the process of land acquisition for the MRT3 project.

“Our approach towards the land acquisition process will combine prudent and courteous measures to ensure minimal social impact on the community,” he said.

Without giving any details on the amount allocated for that purpose, Loke said the acquisition process is expected to involve 1,012 lots of land covering 842 private lots of land, government land (133 lots) and unknown land (37 lots).

“As we have said, there is a mechanism to minimise the cost for the government and we are also open to discussions with landowners,” he said, adding that the alignment for MRT3 has yet to be finalised.

Regarding the lease agreement, Loke said the interest of the unity government through PTP and MRT Corp will be guaranteed, especially in ensuring that regulation and asset management are more efficient and the reserve areas along the MRT alignment are properly monitored.

“This will enable MRT Corp to implement spillover development that can provide commercial returns and make sure the people will benefit from the provision of public facilities at MRT station areas,” he said.

Earlier, Loke and Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad witnessed the signing ceremony, which was officiated by Department of Lands and Mines director-general Datuk Muhammad Azmi Mohd Zain and MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim.

The agreement is for the existing route, namely the Kajang and Putrajaya MRT lines. — Bernama