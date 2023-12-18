JOHOR BARU, Dec 18 — The Johor Education Department (JPNJ) has been directed to monitor talks held in schools in the state following a viral video of an event involving a social media influencer and students which is said to have caused uneasiness in the community.

State Education, Information and Communications Committee chairman Norlizah Noh said following this, an engagement session involving coordinating officers in the student management and development sector regarding the issue will also be held to discuss the matter.

“I take note of this matter (influencer’s event in the school). I have asked JPNJ to monitor all talks given in schools,” she said in a post on X today.

She was responding to a post by X user with the handle “Hidup Berbakti”, who wanted JPNJ to ban the influencer, claiming that he had already held talks in several schools in Johor.

In the 15-second video, a female student is seen approaching a male student while doing the “catwalk” before giving him a “flying kiss”. — Bernama

