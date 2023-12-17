MIRI, Dec 17 — A stable government, with clear development direction and is without any racial and religious tension, reinforces the foundation of a state, says Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

In this respect, he said with Sarawak being multi-cultural, multi-ethnic and multi-religious, everyone is living happily under one roof “as a big family”.

“We have intermarriages among different races and ethnic, so much so, we have hybrid Sarawakians,” he said when addressing his remark at the 20th World Xu Clannish Gala Night dinner held at a leading hotel here yesterday.

Acknowledging Sarawak as being the only state in Malaysia with as Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Abang Johari said the state also has mission schools, adding that he was ‘a product of such school’.

“And many natives (and) Bumiputeras study in Chinese schools, they are learning how to speak Mandarin. It is very pity if you don’t learn Mandarin because China is the second economic power in the world,” he added.

With Mandarin now being the language of business, Abang Johari believed that those who had good command of the language could bring modernity to the country.

Sharing on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, Abang Johari stressed that the Sarawak government was focusing on digitalisation and green economy.

“We are producing hydrogen. In Kuching, we have buses running on hydrogen. The Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) (vehicles) also run on hydrogen as public transport and ART (vehicles) are made in China,” he said.

He said another thing that could be learnt from the Chinese government was its emphasis on education.

In this regard, he said the Sarawak government wanted to provide free tertiary education to all by 2026.

“We want to open up to everybody to seek knowledge which is in our PCDS 2023 policy. We want Sarawak to be a developed region. Unlike in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak recognises Unified Examination Certificate (UEC). We want all our children to further their studies and to study the latest technology available,” he added.

Among those present were Premier's wife Puan Sri Datuk Amar Juma'ani Tun Tuanku Bujang; State Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; and Resident of Miri Ramlie Busri.

