KOTA TINGGI, Dec 17 — Two hikers who went missing at Gunung Panti here for more than six hours after deviating from the original route were found last night.

Johor Forestry Department (JPNJ) director Datuk Salim Aman said the local man and woman, who are in their early 20s, were found at the forest reserve area at 10.20pm.

He said 25 personnel from the department, Batu Ampat police station, Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department as well as mountain guides were involved in the SAR operation after the police station received the distress call from the victims at 6.50pm.

Salim said the two victims were found to have not applied for a permit to enter the permanent forest reserve area as required.

“We will take action under Section 47 of the Johor Forestry Enactment (Adoption) 1985 for entering the permanent forest reserve without a permit.

“We would also like to advise the public to comply with the closure notice of the hiking tracks during this monsoon season for safety reasons,” he said. — Bernama

