KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 ― Sungai Klang Link Sdn Bhd (SKL) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MTD Construction Sdn Bhd (MTDC) to participate in the development and construction of an elevated highway project which SKL has proposed to the government.

In a statement, SKL said it is currently seeking final approvals on the proposal for the right to build, own and operate it as a concessionaire.

The partnership solidifies a collaborative effort aimed at advancing the development and construction of an innovative elevated highway infrastructure envisioned by SKL.

Advertisement

It is also poised to redefine transportation infrastructure, laying the foundation for a progressive and interconnected future, it said.

MTDC, a subsidiary of MTD Group, would contribute its know-how, experience, and expertise to the development of the proposed highway project.

The support would extend across the planning, construction, and completion phases, with MTD Group offering services, manpower, materials, and equipment.

Advertisement

It will address highway operations and maintenance aspects.

The proposed 53-km highway will run alongside the Klang River in the Klang Valley and integrate with existing highway networks.

It is planned to incorporate seven proposed interchanges, commencing in Klang with an interchange at the West Coast Expressway and concluding at the New Pantai Expressway 2 interchange. ― Bernama