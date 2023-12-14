KAJANG, Dec 14 — The former Community Communications Department (J-Kom) director-general Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff completed his statement to the police in connection to the sexual harassment case involving himself and another staff from the department.

Mohammad Agus, who was present at the Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) from 11am to 1.17pm today, however, refused to meet the media and merely waved as he was leaving.

On November 30, J-Kom employee Abdul Wahab Abd Kader Jailani lodged a police report alleging Mohammad Agus had made sexual advances to him at a hotel in Bintulu on October 21.

Meanwhile, a police source, confirmed that Mohammad Agus’ statement was recorded at Kajang IPD today. — Bernama

