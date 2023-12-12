ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 12 — The Johor government will look into having a special lane at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link crossing here, following the announcement of Forest City’s Special Financial Zone (SFZ).

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that the idea was to make it easier for those in the SFZ to enter and exit at the Second Link crossing connecting Malaysia and Singapore, especially during peak hours.

“An in-depth study needs to be carried out first to enable us to identify the best implementation method.

“Among the issues faced at KSAB is heavy traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, weekends or holiday periods.

“Following the announcement of Forest City’s SFZ, the state government will be undertaking a study to create a special lane or route,” Mohamad Fazli told reporters after officiating the opening of the Forest City to Tuas, Singapore bus service at the Marina Hotel grounds here today.

Also present at the event were Johor Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar and Forest City deputy president Syarul Ihzam Sarifudin.

Mohamad Fazli said the study needs scrutiny as the Second Link crossing is used by many Malaysians as well as Singapore motorists.

He added that the implementation of contra flow lanes, involving cars at KSAB, is expected to begin at the end of this year.

“At present we already have a bus counter route, while the car counter route is almost complete at 99 per cent.

“The contra flow lanes will be implemented during peak hours to avoid traffic congestion at KSAB," he said.

The bus service between Forest City-Tuas in Singapore was a collaboration between the master developer and Handal Indah Sdn Bhd, Syarul Ihzam said.

He said the initiative came about due to the potential and demand for using such a bus service from Forest City to Singapore.

“There are currently 9,000 residents in Forest City and some of them commute every day because they work in Singapore.

“The community who works in Singapore not only lives in Forest City, but also the surrounding areas of Gelang Patah and Pontian.

“With the facilities in Forest City, we see it as an opportunity to facilitate their movement from Johor to Singapore,” he said.