KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has congratulated the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, on the Ruler’s 78th birthday today.

Anwar, in a Facebook post, prayed that Sultan Sharafuddin, Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the entire Royal Family would be blessed with His guidance and reign in good health, prosperity and sovereignty.

“The people and I will continue to pledge our undivided obedience and loyalty. Dirgahayu Tuanku” he said. — Bernama

