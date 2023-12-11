KLANG, Dec 11 — Selangor recorded revenue collection amounting to RM2.571 billion as of December 6, which is 128 per cent of this year’s revenue collection target of RM2 billion, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the amount was a manifestation and proof of the seriousness of the ranks of civil servants and members of the state government administration to drive the economy of Selangor and increase revenue for the benefit of the people.

“In fact, this achievement reflects the confidence of the investment community as well as the people of Selangor towards the attitude and responsibility of the Selangor government in planning and distributing the state’s wealth in an effective and targeted manner,” he said.

Amirudin said that last year, Selangor’s contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) continued to increase to 25.5 per cent while improving on its role as a state that contributes more than a quarter to the country’s GDP.

He said this while delivering the loyalty pledge at the investiture ceremony held in conjunction with the 78th birthday of the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah at Istana Alam Shah today.

Amirudin also informed about the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS) developed over 16,187 hectares by the state government.

“Your Majesty’s government also intends to create new townships in the IDRISS area like Shah Alam and Bangi that will be inhabited especially by Malay folks and children,” he said.

He said the state government will begin the process of the Mid-Term Review of the First Selangor Plan which will outline several economic recovery initiatives such as the development of the Selangor Drone Centre of Excellence and the Selangor Centre for Artificial Intelligence .

He said the study also involved a plan to strengthen the public transport system by developing the Kita Selangor Rail Line from Klang to Kuala Selangor and then to Tanjong Karang and Sabak Bernam to enable people living in the West Coast area to access the economically developed areas in the Klang Valley and Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama