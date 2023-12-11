KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — CyberSecurity Malaysia has issued a warning of a significant increase in data breach incidents from January to November this year.

The stolen data is being sold on the dark web, it said in a statement on Facebook today.

It said the increase includes Personally Identifiable Information (PII), encompassing full names, permanent addresses, household income, identification numbers, email addresses or phone numbers of the victims.

“This data breach poses a danger to organisations responsible for PII and also the owners of personal information,” the statement read.

Advertisement

It said the protection of personal data and sensitive data is not only a legal or ethical requirement but also aims to safeguard the interests of privacy, individuals and business reputation.

CyberSecurity Malaysia also said that organisations need to be responsible for preventing such incidents, and to handle data exposure incidents appropriately.

This is besides complying with the latest security practices, recognising potential impacts, taking steps to protect data and conducting periodic system updates, it said, adding that the public can obtain more information on the matter via https://www.mycert.org.my/portal/details. — Bernama

Advertisement