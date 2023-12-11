PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — The Round Table Discussion: The Quality of National Education will be carried out nationwide to obtain the views of stakeholders in the education sector to improve the quality of national education, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She told a press conference after attending the first Round Table Discussion, which was held here today, that the discussion was a game changer in getting views to identify achievements, opportunities and improvements in the national education sector.

Today’s discussion was attended by 25 individuals, comprising education experts, academicians, industry players and professionals.

They discussed, among others, matters related to the Malaysian Education Development Plan (PPPM) 2013-2025 and the report on the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 which was announced last Dec 5.

“The discussion will not end here, it will be expanded with a more in-depth and detailed discussion after this. What was raised today will be discussed in another discussion,” said Fadhlina.

Regarding the 2027 School Curriculum, Fadhlina said it is one of the agendas that will be included in the nationwide Education Tour series next year.

“The (School Curriculum 2027) framework Is ready. Now we are in the process of doing a roadshow for us to discuss this matter at the grassroots level,” she said.

Last December 6, in her speech at the MoE 2027 School Curriculum professional talk, Fadhlina was reported to have said that character education; basic literacy in reading, writing, and numeracy (3M); and integrated learning were the new approaches incorporated by the ministry in the 2027 School Curriculum.

The 2027 School Curriculum will be implemented in stages starting with Year 1 and Form 1 in 2027, while for preschool students, it will be introduced in 2026. — Bernama