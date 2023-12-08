SIBU, Dec 8 — A 50-year-old man involved in the food transport business lost RM75,300 after being scammed by a non-existent online investment scheme.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the whole episode started when the victim saw an attractive online investment scheme on Facebook that offered lucrative returns on September 10, and was attracted to the investment scheme.

Zulkipli in a statement today said the victim clicked on a link and contacted the advertiser via WhatsApp before an investment agent by the name of Susan briefed him about the investment scheme.

“On September 24, the suspect had added the victim’s phone number in an investment Whatsapp group ‘Global Live Road Show’ that promoted the investment scheme. The victim was asked to download an online application called ‘Bain Online’ and start transferring money to begin the investment.

Advertisement

“The victim started investing from October 25 to November 24 and made six transactions in bank accounts of four companies as investment but started feeling doubtful when the suspect kept giving various excuses when requested to draw out his investment,” he said.

Feeling cheated, the victim lodged a police report at the Sibu Commercial Crimes Investigation Department.

Zainal also advised members of the public to check the status of companies involved in investment schemes, with the Bank Negara.

Advertisement

They can check the status of any investment through Bank Negara Malaysia or contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 or follow the Facebook@CyberCrimeAlertRMP @JSJKPDRM. — Bernama