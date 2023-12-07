PETALING JAYA, Dec 7 — The remains of autistic child Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin were safely buried at the Section 9 Muslim Cemetery in Kota Damansara here tonight.

It was a grim atmosphere at the burial which was attended by the child’s parents, immediate family and close acquaintances.

Zaiton Abd Aziz, 54, the daughter-in-law to the caretaker of Zayn Rayyan, was seen struggling to hold back tears when she witnessed the body of the six-year-old being buried.

“When his mother picked up Zayn Rayyan from school, they would often stop to play on the swing for 10 minutes near their house.

“But on the day of the incident, he (Zayn Rayyan) seemed to want to play for a longer time, but his mother was also in a hurry because she wanted to get back to the office,” she told Bernama at the funeral location.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Tuesday afternoon in Damansara Damai, and was found dead in a stream near his residence at around 10pm on Wednesday.

He was found lying in the river located about 200m from his residential block at Idaman Apartments, Damansara Damai.

Earlier, Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said a special team had been set up to investigate the death of the child, and statements from the victim’s parents would be taken soon to assist the investigation.

Hussein said the results of the autopsy found that there were injuries on the victim’s neck and body and the case was being investigated according to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama