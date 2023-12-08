IPOH, Dec 8 — The Perak State Assembly today passed the Muslim Wills Enactment (Perak) 2023 Bill, which aims to provide guidance, manage governance and effectively oversee the creation and implementation of Muslim wills in the state.

Six assemblymen debated the bill after it was tabled by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, yesterday.

When winding up the debate, Saarani said that the bill was drafted in such an organised manner, encompassing nearly all aspects of Islamic law.

“It not only addresses the making of wills but also covers aspects of proof, execution, and registration of wills, in addition to outlining supervisory aspects involving the wills of Muslims,” he said.

Saarani said that the immediate first step to be taken is formulating guidelines that will complement the legislation, making it a reference for all parties, whether will service providers, the general public, or relevant authorities.

He said that matters involving jurisdiction and conflicts between federal and state laws will be proposed to the Special Committee to Study the Competence of State Legislative Assemblies in Enacting Islamic Laws.

“This allows for common ground to be reached to resolve any complexities that may arise to safeguard the well-being and prosperity of the Ummah,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saarani also said that the state government will consider the proposal to establish a Hibah Enactment.

“I am pleased to inform that this is already in the state government’s plan, considering its importance as one of the instruments in inheritance planning,” he said.

The State Assembly sitting then adjourned sine die. — Bernama