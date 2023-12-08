KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The humanitarian aid sent through two previous Op Ihsan shipments have safely been received by their intended recipients in Gaza as planned.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said he received the report about the successful delivery himself.

“(The aid to Gaza) has arrived and entered. we have received the report that the shipments have reached their intended recipients as planned,” he told reporters after attending Friday prayers with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur Mosque here today.

Zambry also urged Malaysians to pray that everything would go well for the third shipment of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza due on December 17.

Advertisement

The 60 tonne shipment is the largest sent thus far, with the first being 20 tonnes of medical supplies, food and items for infants, and the second shipment weighing 16 tonnes. — Bernama

Advertisement