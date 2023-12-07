KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh today said that Malaysians need to make informed decisions based on facts rather than emotions.

Addressing the emotional sentiments surrounding the conflict Gaza and the recent spate of boycotts involving companies with purported links to Israel, she said Malaysians should explore alternative ways of expressing their support for the Palestinian people, such as making charitable contributions through reputable non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“I believe that people should rely on facts, and not solely emotions. While we may feel emotional about Gaza, there are alternative ways to express support, such as making donations through reliable NGOs.

“Perhaps they can channel their sadness and solidarity in that way,” she said during a press conference after launching the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign here, today.

Advertisement

She further emphasised that at the end of the day, it is a personal choice and a matter of individual rights.

“However, it should be done with awareness and be factually correct,” she added.