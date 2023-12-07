IPOH, Dec 7 — The Malaysian Investment Development Board (Mida) had approved a total of RM589,289,273 worth of green technology investments in Perak since 2015 until June this year, the State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Perak Corridor of Tourism, Industry, Investment and Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said RM297,790,282 or 51 per cent of the amount is through direct domestic investment.

“The remaining 49 per cent or RM291,498,991 is through foreign direct investment,” he said.

Loh was replying to an oral question from Pantai Remis assemblyman Wong May Ing on the status of green technology investments by foreign investors in Perak.

Loh added that Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) as the leader of the green technology agenda has developed several initiatives to support the growth of the green technology sector under the Perak Sustainable Plan 2030.

“Among the initiatives were the Mini Hydroelectric 2 project at a cost of RM400 million involving six rivers, the large-scale solar development project with 30 megawatts of energy on 43 acres of land in Bidor with an investment of RM150 million and the mineral processing company with a zero-waste facility in Chemor with an investment value of RM100 million.

“Other projects were the Floating Hybrid Solar Farm project in collaboration with TNB Power Generation Sdn Bhd (TNB Genco) in the water catchment area of Sungai Perak Hydroelectric Power Stations (SSJ) and solar farming through subsidiary Majuperak Holdings Berhad (MHB),” he said.

Loh also said MHB had installed rooftop solar panel systems through the Net-Energy Metering (NEM) scheme in Bazaar Ipoh, local government offices, district offices and 20 mosques around the state.

“PKNPk also installed the rooftop solar panel systems at the Casuarian Hotel in Meru via the NEM scheme and the estimated savings for the first year is as much as RM135,882.00, which is a 9.4 per cent reduction in electricity bills,” he said.