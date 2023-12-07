IPOH, Dec 7 — The Perak State Legislative Assembly today unanimously approved the state Budget 2024.

The Supply Bill 2024 was approved after all 53 of the 59 assemblymen who present during the sitting voted in its favour.

The six assemblymen who did not attend today’s sitting was Kepayang assemblyman Nga Kor Ming from the government bloc while the other five assemblymen are from the Opposition bloc.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad in his winding-up speech said that the state will continue to help all 59 constituencies regardless of their elected representatives party affiliation.

Advertisement

“After considering the method implemented by other states, Perak is ready to make appropriate considerations.

“Also, if the state assemblymen feel that the state government needs to provide a better distribution method, then give room for us to fine-tune more reasonable proposals.

“We are drafting a circular containing guidelines on the procedures. God willing, the circular will be presented in January 2024,” he said.

Advertisement

Saarani also gave his assurance to Opposition assemblymen that the state government will not oppress any of them no matter what was decided or approved from the circular, adding that all 59 assemblymen will be given the right allocations.

“The state has allocated RM45.5 million to coordinate, improve and strengthen the delivery of governmental services to all 59 constituencies in Perak.

“The state also agreed to continue the allocation of RM7,000 per month for the management of the 59 service centres. With the allocation, they can finance the allowance for their respective service centre’s representatives and special officers, as well as pay their utilities and rent,” he said.

Saarani added that the state also agreed to pay special financial assurance (BKK) of one month’s salary to 48 assemblymen and the state assembly Speaker.

On December 1, Saarani tabled the Perak Budget 2024 totalling RM1.35 billion — the highest in the state’s history — mostly focusing on driving economic growth and public prosperity.

While continuing the theme of “Perak Makmur, Rakyat Sejahtera” under the Perak Sejahtera 2023 plan, Saarani said the state has allocated RM491 million for development expenditure and RM857 million for operating expenditure.