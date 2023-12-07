KOTA BARU, Dec 7 ― The number of flood victims in Pasir Mas remained unchanged at 2,338 people from 756 families as of 10am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, the evacuees were placed at nine relief centres.

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Gual Tinggi is housing 92 victims from 14 families, SK Gual To’Deh (748 victims from 245 families) and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gual Periok (153 victims from 41 families).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 371 evacuees from 140 families are sheltering at SMK Baroh Pial, SK Kedai Tanjong (48 victims from 13 families) and SK Gual Periok (252 victims from 74 families).

Three more relief centres are Madrasah Tasek Bakong (33 people from 10 families), Mukim Padang Licin Mosque (320 people from 119 families) and SK Sri Kiambang (321 people from 100 families). ― Bernama

Advertisement