SEREMBAN, Dec 7 — A senior citizen lost RM212,951 after falling prey to a scammer impersonating a Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) officer.

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said that on December 4, the woman in her 60s, received an SMS from an unknown number saying her credit card had been used in an online shopping app.

“The victim was instructed to contact a number, purportedly to report the matter to BNM.

“In the phone call with the individual impersonating a BNM officer, she was asked to provide her banking information, including ATM card number and credit card CVV number,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim was also instructed to reveal her one-time password (OTP), supposedly to prevent her account from being hacked, but it resulted in the funds from several of her accounts being withdrawn on the same day.

He added that the woman lodged a police report yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

