KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said no company has the approval to manage the Multi-Lane-Fast-Flow (MLFF) tolling system.

His ministry, he said, is in the process of re-examining the contract awarded in 2021, adding that the approval was only granted so the parties involved could start the negotiation process.

“I don’t deny the government in 2021 had approved in principle to implement the MLFF, but said approval was so that those involved could start the negotiation process.

“Planning and early approvals have already begun, but as works minister, I feel the need to re-examine the matter and conduct more research into it, especially when it comes to the legal side of things,” he said in a statement.

Nanta said for now, the highway concessionaires are still the only ones allowed to collect tolls as per the concession agreement.

In a report two days ago, highway concessionaires alleged that the government had signed an “appointment agreement” linked to YTL Corporation Berhad on November 17 to award the RM3.46 billion project without consulting the concessionaires that will eventually foot the bill.

