KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh said the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) has allocated a budget of RM12 million for the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign for 2024, with a specific allocation of RM5 million dedicated to extensive campaigns, promotions, and business matching initiatives aimed at supporting local entrepreneurs.

She said the move will bolster entrepreneurs and their products, fostering growth both domestically and internationally.

“For the next year, KPDN will receive an allocation of RM12 million for the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign, with RM5 million allocated for campaigns, promotions and business matching to assist the entrepreneurs of Malaysian products to thrive both domestically and internationally,” she said during a press conference after launching the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign here, today.

During today’s launch, LuLu Hypermarket also presented awards to the three Best Local Companies and three Best Malaysian Export Companies for the year 2023, which have excelled in sales performance both domestically and internationally.

Fuziah said this demonstrates that local products are capable of making headway in foreign markets.

“This is a very commendable achievement for Malaysian products,” she said.

She then went on to say that the ministry is exploring opportunities with the LuLu Hypermarket to establish special booths in Mecca and Medina to accommodate the needs of over three million Haj and Umrah pilgrims from Malaysia.

“I will have a discussion with LuLu about the possibility of setting up a special booth in Mecca and Medina to cater to over three million of our Haj and Umrah pilgrims.

“Sometimes, they are in search of Malaysian food, and I aim to negotiate with LuLu to ensure there is a special section for the Haj pilgrims,” she added.

When asked to comment on who is going to be the next domestic trade and cost of living minister, Fuziah briefly said to wait for the announcement from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim soon.

Former domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, 61, died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, due to a brain haemorrhage on July 23 this year.

His duties are currently assumed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.