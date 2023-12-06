KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today rejected the Opposition’s claim that their victory in the Kemaman by-election signalled waning Malay-Muslim support for his government.

He said this was a false narrative that ignored his position and efforts on issues affecting the Malay community in the context of the National Principles and Federal Constitution.

“This is as long as it is politics, which is disgusting slander, because we are discussing this politics based on principles and facts and figures,” he said during a special interview with news channel TV3 in conjunction with the first anniversary of his government.

Anwar acknowledged that Perikatan Nasional’s victory in Kemaman represented the will of the people there.

“In fact, I congratulate the winning candidate, but that is the Opposition’s stronghold,” he said when downplaying the margin of victory.

Anwar then expressed concern about PN’s continued use of communal politics, saying it would cause hatred and misunderstanding among different communities.

He called for a more nuanced understanding of the complex issues at hand, emphasising the importance of transparent communication and constructive dialogue.

“I said that for the time being, I will allow this constitutional guarantee of democracy and freedom, but this attitude cannot continue because this will divide the country,” said Anwar, emphasising the need for a united and inclusive approach to address the challenges facing the nation.

On December 2, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar won the by-election for the Kemaman parliamentary seat in the state for PAS by over 37,000 votes.