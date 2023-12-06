PUTRAJAYA, Dec 6 — Mimos Bhd, the implementation agency for the National Digital Identity or MyDigital ID programme, has been asked to open an information counter during the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme in Bukit Jalil this weekend to rebut negative claims about the digital identity verification system.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said he has asked Mimos to open the MyDigital ID counter because many people seem to believe the conspiracy theories that the programme would involve the implantation of chips in the body and recording of fingerprints and iris scans of the users.

He said MyDigital ID will just facilitate users’ transactions with both the public and private sectors without the need to remember multiple passwords, as the system allows a single sign-on (SSO) facility.

“The implementation of MyDigital ID allows users to transact with any government department or private institutions including banks, as the same system will be used for identity verification,” he said.

Regarding the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme, which will take place from Friday to Sunday, Fahmi said that it was not meant for boasting but rather an opportunity to reach out to the people and help them understand the government’s efforts to bring positive changes to the country.

He said the objective of the programme is to disseminate and promote new policies and initiatives introduced to the public, enhance public awareness and understanding of the government’s direction and goals, and build trust and confidence between the government and the people through regular reporting of achievements. — Bernama

