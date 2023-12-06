KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The Senate has allowed an urgent motion to protest and condemn the cruelty and tyranny of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people to be debated this evening.

Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar Wan Junaidi said the motion submitted by Senator Hussin Ismail under Standing Order 17 (1) will be debated for one hour starting at 4.30pm.

He said the proposer is allowed to debate for 10 minutes, followed by other members of the Senate before the government presents its reply.

He said that in order for the matter to be considered by the Senate, he as Senate president was satisfied that the matter raised meets three conditions, namely that the matter is of a specific nature, in the interest of the public, and is urgent.

“I have looked into this matter and found that this is a matter of particular importance, it is in the public interest and needs to be urgently addressed.

“Therefore I allow this motion to be debated in the House from 4.30pm to 5.30 pm,” he said in the Dewan Negara sitting today. — Bernama

