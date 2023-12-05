GEORGE TOWN, Dec 5 — A senior citizen in his 60s died after he was stabbed 27 times by a man at an apartment car park in Jalan Perak, here today.

Acting Timur-Laut District Police Chief Supt V Saravanan said the apartment residents lodged a report at 6.18pm that a man had been stabbed and was severely injured.

“The victim was sent to the Penang Hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead on arrival.

“Based on initial investigations, two men had entered the car park on a motorcycle and one of them had attacked the victim by stabbing him repeatedly,” he said here tonight, adding that the victim had 27 stab wounds believed to be inflicted by a knife.

He said police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and are on the hunt for the two suspects.

“We believe it was not a robbery because the victim’s valuables, including money, were still on him,” said Saravanan.

The victim, who was a resident at the apartment, was an economy rice seller at the Jalan Perak market, he said.

The case has been classified as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama