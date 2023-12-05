ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 5 — Police are close to completing an investigation involving a local man who had allegedly raped his 18-year-old stepdaughter at a house in Horizon Hill here late last month.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin said investigators are compiling evidence to prepare court charges concerning the case.

“Police have to date called in five witnesses, including a doctor from Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) who examined the victim, to give evidence.

“The investigation on the alleged rape case is still ongoing and police will also obtain other evidence to complete our investigation papers before submission,” he said in a statement today.

Rahmat was updating the media on the investigation progress of an alleged rape case involving the man and his stepdaughter, who is a Philippines citizen.

He said police were notified of the alleged incident on November 24 after the victim, who works in an Arab restaurant, filed a report.

“Following that, Iskandar Puteri district police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigators arrested the suspect shortly after he surrendered himself at 11.30pm on the same day,” he said.

Based on preliminary investigations, Rahmat said the suspect denied that he committed the alleged offence, despite the victim claiming that the rapes had taken place since she was 12.

He added that checks revealed that the suspect had no previous criminal records and also tested negative for drug abuse.

Police are investigating the case under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code for rape which provides for a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a maximum of 10 strokes of the cane if convicted.