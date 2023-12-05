PUTRAJAYA, Dec 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated his political rival and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mohktar for winning the Kemaman parliamentary by-election over the weekend.

Anwar, who chairs the Pakatan Harapan coalition, said he hopes the new Kemamn MP will take a more moderate approach in raising national issues in Parliament in future.

“I congratulate Datuk Samsuri for the win and I hope he will do his duties well.

“I hope he gives his attention to a more moderate image compared to PAS’ leadership that is far more extreme,” he told reporters here after officiating at the National Technical Profession Day.

MORE TO COME