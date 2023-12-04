KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi today brushed aside speculation that he was resigning as a deputy prime minister due to another rumour of him having cancer of the prostate.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Zahid acknowledged having an operation last month, but insisted that he has fully recovered.

“I didn’t know I was going to do that (resign) but I did have prostate surgery recently,” Zahid was quoted as saying at a press conference in Putrajaya today.

Zahid said his surgery was not unusual for men of his age, whom he said were prone to experiencing issues with their prostate.

“I am healthy because of everyone's prayers, including the people who prayed for me to do things I never thought of.

“But don’t make these sorts of speculations," he said.

Zahid underwent surgery the middle of last month and resumed his duties last Friday, when he attended the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier, various rumours had spread online purporting that the Umno president had undergone emergency surgery for stage four prostate cancer.