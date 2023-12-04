KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The wake service for the former health minister Datuk Dr Chua Jui Meng will be held for two days starting tomorrow at the Full Gospel Assembly here.

His son, Vernon Chua, 43, when contacted by Bernama, said that the public could visit and pay their final respects on those two days from 3pm to 7pm.

“My father will be laid to rest at Nirvana Memorial Park in Shah Alam at about 10am on Thursday, December 7,” he said.

Vernon said the funeral service, however, will involve only family members.

Advertisement

The former minister’s youngest son also described his father as a loving responsible man and that his death was a huge loss for the family.

Chua breathed his last at the Serdang Hospital at 4.04pm yesterday, at the age of 80.

He had contributed immensely to the country, as he was the country’s longest-serving health minister, for nine years from 1995 to 2004.

Advertisement

He said Chua had also played an important role in PKR, especially when leading the party in Johor. — Bernama