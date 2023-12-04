KUCHING, Dec 4 — Teachers, Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) and the local community are urged to promptly report to the police if they see suspicious activities involving children.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister (KPWKM), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this collective action is important to curb the rising cases of abuse and neglect against children.

“As educators and community members, it is our responsibility to uphold this trust and to be attentive to children’s issues. If anything seems suspicious, it is crucial to report immediately to the police or the Talian Kasih hotline at 15999.

“Rather than just capturing such incidents for social media, lodge a report with us,” Nancy said when speaking at the Children’s Advocacy Programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bandar Baru Samariang here, today.

Advertisement

She emphasised the four primary rights of children — right to life, protection, development, and participation, adding that if any of these rights are denied, children are entitled to voice their concerns and seek assistance from adults.

“If children feel uncertain or nervous, do not hesitate or be afraid to seek help. They can contact the hotline at 15999,” she said.

Next year, the ministry aims to conduct the advocacy programme in 300 selected schools nationwide to educate children about their rights.

Advertisement

According to a KPWKM statement, the ministry maintains a commitment to various advocacy programmes and support services aimed at safeguarding the well-being of children and families.

The Child Protection or (KASIH Kanak-Kanak) programme is a continuous effort to mobilise communities to actively participate in protecting children and fostering a secure environment for them.

The advocacy programme is also a platform for the local community, especially teachers and PTAs to help KPWKM prevent the escalation of child abuse and neglect cases. — Bernama