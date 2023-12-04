KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Malaysian Bar said today it has filed a judicial review against the attorney general’s (AG) decision to apply for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi’s case.

Its president Karen Cheah Yee Lynn said the Bar contends that the scope of the AG’s power under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution is not absolute, should be restricted in its scope and limit, exercised in a justiciable manner

“Having considered at length the facts and circumstances of Zahid Hamidi’s case, the Malaysian Bar has taken this legal recourse as part of its statutory duty to uphold the cause of justice, uninfluenced by fear or favour.

“Zahid Hamidi’s case holds national and public interest as it involves grave accusations of criminal breach of trust, bribery, and money laundering against an individual in power and authority at the time he was charged,” Cheah said in a statement.

Advertisement

Article 145(3) of the Constitution confers power to the AG to institute, conduct or discontinue any proceedings for an offence.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement