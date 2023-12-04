JOHOR BARU, Dec 4 — A businessman with the title “Datuk” was among five men who were charged at the Magistrates’ Court here today for trafficking ecstasy (MDMA) weighing over 23.5 kilogrammes, last month.

The charges were read out to Datuk Loong Chan Yow, 46, Wong Fook Loy, 46, and Chai Choon Foo, 54, before Magistrate R. Salini.

No plea was recorded, however, as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The three men and two Myanmar men are jointly charged with trafficking the drugs in powder and pill forms at Jalan Sagai 6, Taman Pasir Putih, Pasir Gudang here at 11am on November 27.

The charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable by a death sentence or life imprisonment and not less than 15 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

The court set January 23, 2024, for the charges to be read out to the two Myanmar nationals Win Min Hliang, 30, and Kaung Myat Phyoe, 26, by a Myanmar interpreter, and pending the chemist’s report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Fatimah Mamu appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Mohd Hamizi Mohd Yusof represented the five accused. — Bernama

